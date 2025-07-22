All About US Senator Lindsey Graham Who Warned India Over Russian Oil Imports

US Senator Lindsey Graham has warned India, China and Brazil, among other nations, that President Donald Trump will impose steep tariffs if they continue to import oil from Russia.

"Here's what I would tell China, India and Brazil: If you keep buying cheap Russian oil to allow this war to continue, we're going to tear up the hell out of you, and we're going to crush your economy," Mr Graham told Fox News.

He equated the oil import to "blood money", saying, "He's (Putin) not going to stop until somebody makes him stop. You're buying cheap Russian oil at the expense of the world, and President Trump is tired of this game".

Who Is Lindsey Graham?

Born on July 9, 1955, in Central, Pickens County, South Carolina, Lindsey Graham graduated from Daniel High School in 1973. Mr Graham's parents ran a restaurant and pool hall. He was the first member of his family to attend a college and earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Carolina.

Mr Graham was elected to the US House of Representatives in 1994, the first Republican from the Third Congressional District of South Carolina since 1877.

A US Air Force Veteran, Lindsey Graham first logged six-and-a-half years of service on active duty as an Air Force lawyer. He was assigned overseas from 1984-88, serving at Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany.

In 1989, upon leaving active duty in the Air Force, he joined the South Carolina Air National Guard and served until 1995. He then joined the US Air Force Reserves and carried out multiple short-term duties in Iraq and Afghanistan over congressional breaks and holidays.

Graham retired from the Air Force Reserve in June 2015 at the rank of Colonel.

First elected to the US Senate in 2002, Mr Graham was re-elected in 2008, 2014, and 2020.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.