All About Sussan Ley, First Woman To Lead Australia's Liberal Party

Australia's Liberal Party has elected Sussan Ley as its new leader. She is the first woman ever to helm the party in its 80-year history. Ms Ley replaces Peter Dutton, who stepped down after leading the party to its worst election defeat in history.

Many within the party and political commentators blamed the loss on divisive leadership, a chaotic campaign, and hardline "Trumpian" policies that pushed away young and female voters.

Ms Ley, a member of the party's moderate faction, narrowly defeated conservative contender Angus Taylor by four votes, as per ABC news. Her elevation follows the May 3 election in which the Liberal-National coalition was reduced to 42 seats, down from 58, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labour Party soared to a landslide victory, securing at least 93 seats.

Who Is Sussan Ley?