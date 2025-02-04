All About Karoline Leavitt, The Youngest White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticised the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday, supporting the Trump administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s efforts to shut it down.

Ms Leavitt accused the agency of wasting taxpayer money on unnecessary projects, listing examples such as $1.5 million spent on diversity programs in Serbia, $70,000 for a diversity musical in Ireland, $47,000 on a transgender opera in Colombia, and $32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru.

Ms Leavitt made it clear she stood behind Elon Musk and Trump's efforts to eliminate USAID, positioning Musk as an essential ally in the administration's push to root out wasteful spending. "I don't know about you, but as an American taxpayer, I don't want my dollars going toward this crap, and I know the American people don't either," she declared. "That's exactly what Elon Musk has been tasked by President Trump to do."

