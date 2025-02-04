All About Karoline Leavitt, The Youngest White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticised the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday, supporting the Trump administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s efforts to shut it down.
Ms Leavitt accused the agency of wasting taxpayer money on unnecessary projects, listing examples such as $1.5 million spent on diversity programs in Serbia, $70,000 for a diversity musical in Ireland, $47,000 on a transgender opera in Colombia, and $32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru.
Ms Leavitt made it clear she stood behind Elon Musk and Trump's efforts to eliminate USAID, positioning Musk as an essential ally in the administration's push to root out wasteful spending. "I don't know about you, but as an American taxpayer, I don't want my dollars going toward this crap, and I know the American people don't either," she declared. "That's exactly what Elon Musk has been tasked by President Trump to do."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reads list of "insane priorities" USAID "has been spending on": "I don't know about you, but as an American taxpayer I don't want my dollars going toward this crap, and I know the American people don't either." pic.twitter.com/tahg1ITkyz— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 3, 2025
Who is Karoline Leavitt?
- Karoline Leavitt made history in 2024 when Donald Trump appointed her as White House press secretary, making her the youngest person to hold the role at just 27 years old. Earlier, Ron Ziegler, held the record when he, at 29, served as press secretary under President Richard Nixon.
- A New Hampshire native, she studied communications and political science at Saint Anselm College in her home state. She started her career with internships at Fox News and in the White House press office during Trump's first term. After graduating in 2019, she worked as a presidential writer and later as an assistant press secretary, supporting Kayleigh McEnany during briefings.
- In 2022, Ms Leavitt ran for Congress in New Hampshire's first district. Her campaign focused on issues like tax cuts, supporting law enforcement, and building the border wall. Although she won the Republican nomination, she lost the general election.
- She was also appointed national press secretary for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. She also served as communications director for Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who was later nominated by President-elect Trump as the US Ambassador to the United Nations.
- Karoline Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony after Mr Riccio proposed in December 2023. They have a 32-year age gap. The couple welcomed their son, Niko, in July 2024.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world