All About Kamala Harris: Age, Family Legacy, Net Worth And Her Impact On US Politics

Kamala Harris has cemented her place as a pioneer in American politics acheiveing many firsts in her inspiring journey - first woman, African-American, South Asian and person of Indian origin to hold the office of US Vice President. From her early days as a student leader to her current role as the Democratic presidential nominee, following Joe Biden's endorsement after his withdrawal from the 2024 race, here is a detailed look at her journey.

Kamala Harris: Age and Early Life

Kamala Devi Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California, to immigrant parents. She is 60.

Kamala Harris grew up in a multicultural environment, influenced by both her African American and Indian heritage. Raised in the diverse Bay Area, Kamala Harris experienced different cultures and communities firsthand, which significantly shaped her worldview and political outlook.

Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a renowned breast cancer researcher from Chennai who emigrated to the US in the 1960s to pursue a PhD at the University of California, Berkeley. Her father, Donald Harris, originally from Jamaica, is an esteemed economist and professor emeritus at Stanford University. Both parents were active in civil rights movements, and their dedication to social justice had a profound influence on Harris's personal and professional life.

Though her parents divorced when she was young, Harris maintained strong ties to both her Jamaican and Indian roots. She often speaks fondly of her summer trips to India, where she was deeply influenced by her maternal grandfather, a retired civil servant and her visits to her grandmother, who advocated for women's rights in her community.

Kamala Harris: Family and Personal Life

In 2014, Kamala Harris married Doug Emhoff, a lawyer, making him the first-ever Second Gentleman of the United States when Harris became Vice President. Emhoff's two children from his previous marriage, Cole and Ella, have embraced Harris as their stepmother, affectionately referring to her as “Momala.”

Kamala Harris also has a younger sister, Maya Harris, who is a public policy advocate and lawyer. Maya played a significant role in Kamala's political campaigns.

Kamala Harris: Education and Legal Career

Kamala Harris earned her undergraduate degree from Howard University, where she majored in political science and economics. Afterward, she attended UC Hastings College of the Law, where she obtained her Juris Doctor in 1989.

Her legal career began with a position in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office as a prosecutor. Here, she focused on cases involving violent crime, particularly sexual assault and child abuse. Kamala Harris's rise in the legal world was swift. In 2003, she was elected as the District Attorney of San Francisco, making her the first woman and first African American to hold the position. During her tenure, she introduced several progressive reforms, including a reentry program aimed at reducing recidivism and increasing opportunities for offenders to reintegrate into society.

In 2011, Harris was elected as California's Attorney General, as the first woman and person of colour to hold the position. As AG, Kamala Harris took on major issues like environmental protection, consumer rights and marriage equality, while also contending with criticism over her stance on law enforcement policies.

Kamala Harris: Political Career

Kamala Harris's political ascent continued when she was elected as the US Senator from California in 2016, succeeding Barbara Boxer. Her time in the Senate gained national attention when, during high-profile hearings, she questioned key figures like then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

During her Senate term, Kamala Harris worked on critical issues, including immigration reform, healthcare, criminal justice reform and civil rights. She was a strong advocate for the DREAM Act, aimed at protecting young immigrants, and also co-sponsored legislation addressing the opioid epidemic and climate change.

In 2019, Harris launched her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. Although her campaign ended before the primaries, her impact on the political stage was undeniable. In August 2020, Harris was chosen by Joe Biden as his running mate, making history as the first woman of South Asian and African American descent to be nominated for Vice President by a major political party.

On January 20, 2021, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States, making history once again as the highest-ranking female official in US history. Her vice presidency is marked by her leadership on issues such as economic recovery, voting rights and foreign policy, and she has emerged as a key figure in the Biden administration's efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuild the economy.

For the 2024 US presidential election, Kamala Harris is the Democratic presidential nominee, with Tim Walz as her running mate. They are going head-to-head against Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

Kamala Harris: Net Worth

Kamala Harris's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million, combined with her husband Douglas Emhoff's assets, according to Forbes. This amount is up from $7 million in 2021 and is roughly 20 times the median net worth of Americans in their age bracket.

Kamala Harris has also authored two books – ‘Smart on Crime', a reflection of her criminal justice philosophy, and ‘The Truths We Hold', a memoir recounting her life experiences and political journey – which have contributed to her financial standing.

Kamala Harris: Honours and Recognition

Throughout her career, Kamala Harris has received numerous accolades for her contributions to public service and social justice. She was named in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People multiple times.

She has been honoured by organisations such as the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), political action committee EMILY's List and The National Women's Hall of Fame for her work in civil rights, women's empowerment and public policy.

Kamala Harris has also received honorary doctorates from institutions like University of Southern California and Howard University in recognition of her achievements.

