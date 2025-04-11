All About Gulfstream G550, The Jet That Flew 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana To India

Tahawwur Rana, a co-conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, landed in Delhi on Thursday evening aboard a Gulfstream G550 jet.

Rana enabled the planning of the 2008 attacks using his Chicago-based immigration firm to help his friend and co-conspirator David Coleman Headley travel to India on fake documents. Headley's reconnaissance missions were key to the 2008 assault by Pakistani terrorists that killed over 160 people.

Why The Plane Was Picked

The Gulfstream G550 is a long-range, heavy business jet produced by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a US-based aircraft manufacturer. It was first introduced in 2003 as an upgraded version of the Gulfstream V.

Authorities picked the Gulfstream G550 to transport Rana for its security strength and stealth features.

The G550 is trusted by military and intelligence agencies for its surveillance systems, secure communication tools, and ability to fly without being easily tracked. To avoid public tracking, sources said, the aircraft transporting Rana used a dummy call sign, making it invisible to live flight radars and websites.

Rana, who was handcuffed and shackled, was escorted by a special NIA team, including an Inspector General, a Deputy Inspector General, and other intelligence officials. The flight was closely monitored, and the G550's real-time coordination features allowed the team to stay connected with authorities in India throughout the journey.

In 2003, the G550 won the Robert J Collier Trophy for its safety features and advanced technology. The cockpit uses the Honeywell PlaneView system and is built to handle encrypted communication, making the plane a secure flying base – far safer than a regular airline.

The G550 is also used in military roles, modified for surveillance, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance. Some models, like the EA-37B, are designed to disrupt enemy radar and communication networks. They can also be equipped with high-tech tools like missile warning systems, countermeasure dispensers, and secure radios.

Performance

The Gulfstream G550 is built for long-haul missions with impressive performance capabilities. It has a top speed of Mach 0.885 and a maximum range of 12,501 km, allowing it to fly non-stop for up to 13 hours.

Powered by two Rolls-Royce BR710-C4-11 turbofan engines, the aircraft can effortlessly connect major global cities such as Washington DC to Dubai, London to Singapore, or Tokyo to Los Angeles without refuelling.