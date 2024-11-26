All About Emily Calandrelli And Her Historic Space Journey

Emily Calandrelli, an MIT-trained engineer and future Blue Origin astronaut, recently made history after she became the 100th woman to venture into space. Her journey aboard Blue Origin's latest human spaceflight has solidified her position as a trailblazer in the space industry.

Passion For Space

Emily Calandrelli's fascination with space and science began at a young age. With a bachelor's degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from West Virginia University (WVU), she quickly made her mark in the world of aerospace. Her educational journey continued at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she completed her Master's in Aeronautics and Astronautics, along with Technology and Policy.

Ms Calandrelli's LinkedIn profile describes her as an “MIT engineer turned Emmy-nominated science TV host, #1 New York Times bestselling author, Blue Origin astronaut, and TEDx speaker (x3).”

Engineer To TV Host

In addition to her technical expertise, Ms Calandrelli is a science communicator, known for making complex topics accessible to the public. She is the host and co-executive producer of Emily's Wonder Lab on Netflix, where she is known as ‘Space Gal.' Her work on the show, which encourages young minds to explore science through fun experiments, is just one example of her dedication to science education.

She has also featured as a correspondent on Netflix's Bill Nye Saves the World and serves as the executive producer and host of Xploration Outer Space, a FOX educational show on space exploration. She is also a regular contributor to TechCrunch, where she writes about developments in the space industry.

Ms Calandrelli's passion for science and technology is further reflected in her book series, Ada Lace Adventures, for kids aged 6-10. She has also authored a picture book, Reach For The Stars, in addition to the NYT bestseller, Stay Curious And Keep Exploring.

Empowering Women In STEM

Emily Calandrelli is devoted to encouraging young girls and women of colour to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). She believes that many young students, especially women and minorities, are unaware of the incredible opportunities available to them in STEM fields. Ms Calandrelli aims to change this through her work, hoping to make STEM more inclusive and accessible to everyone.

Overcoming Online Harassment

Ms Calandrelli has been the target of online harassment after her spaceflight. When she expressed her awe and excitement after crossing the Karman line - the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space - her reaction was met with criticism from online trolls who sexualised her response. In a video shared by Blue Origin, Emily's emotional remarks were overshadowed by disparaging comments, prompting the company to remove the original video from social media and post an edited version.

Nevertheless, Ms Calandrelli refused to let the negativity affect her. On social media, she shared a powerful message, saying, “I refuse to give much time to the small men on the internet. I feel experiences in my soul.” She added, “I will not apologize or feel weird about my reaction. It's wholly mine and I love it. When I can, I'll reshare it myself with all of you.”

Despite the trolls, she remains focused on the positive impact of her journey. A representative for Emily told CNN that she preferred to concentrate on the “positive impact” of her journey rather than engage with “misguided” remarks.