All the hostages have been freed, the Pakistan minister said. (FILE)

All 33 suspected terrorist prisoners who took hostages after seizing control of a Pakistan police station were killed in a clearance operation on Tuesday in which two special forces troops also died, the defence minister said.

"All the hostages have been freed," said Khawaja Muhammad Asif. "Ten to 15 men from the SSG (special forces) including an officer were wounded while two were martyred."

