Alibaba's New AI Can Produce 20,000 Lines Of Copy In A Second

Alibaba, a Chinese multinational, has built an AI that will make the job of copywriters easy and can even eliminate the need of human writers in future.

The AI is capable of generating 20,000 lines of copy in a second, Cnet reported. The Chinese-language tool is capable of generating promotional, functional, poetic, or heartwarming content in a single click, the report added.

It is predicted that in the future, an entire story could be written by an AI. For the time being, humans will need to choose the best lines from the machine-generated ones.



Earlier, Alibaba tested an AI system to tackle China's hobbling healthcare system like snarled city traffic, long patient queues and a lack of doctors. The system would involve sending information to a centralised computer linked to the city's transport networks. China is trying to bridge the rural-urban divide in healthcare and bring down costs of the same by depending on digital solutions.