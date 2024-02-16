Alexei Navalny's Death A 'Terrible Tragedy' If Confirmed, Says White House

White House says Alexei Navalny's Death A "Terrible Tragedy" If Confirmed. (File)

The White House said Friday the death in prison of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, if confirmed, would be "a terrible tragedy."

Speaking on NPR, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also added the Kremlin's "long and sordid" history of harming its opponents "raises real and obvious questions about what happened here.

