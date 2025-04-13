"Alarming": Canadian Reporter Shares Video Of 9-Year-Old Boy Yelling Misogynistic Remark At Her

A Canadian television journalist has sparked a national conversation after she was harassed by a child during a live segment outside Rogers Centre in Toronto. Michelle Mackey, a reporter with CityNews Toronto, was recording on location when a boy - believed to be around 9 years old - shouted a vulgar phrase at her, accompanied by an adult man who appeared to be encouraging the behaviour.

According to The New York Post, the boy yelled a sexually explicit phrase that originated from a controversial internet meme, while the adult - believed to be his father - laughed and walked away.

Mackey's visibly shaken expression was captured in the video, which she later shared on social media with the faces of the individuals blurred. "This was one of the most alarming things I've witnessed as a news reporter," she wrote in the post, which has since gone viral with over 3.3 million views. "Whether this is yelled at a man or woman, it perpetuates and normalises misogyny. I thought this horrible trend was over."

The offensive phrase, which gained notoriety in 2014 as part of a disruptive meme targeting female reporters, has been widely criticised for promoting sexist harassment in public spaces.

In an interview with NBC's TODAY, Mackey said she was shocked not just by the boy's words, but by the adult's reaction. "I just wanted to look that father and kid in the eye and ask, 'Can you say that again, looking at me as a human being?'" she said. "But they just laughed and gave me a thumbs up before walking away."

Calling the comment "violating," Mackey added that incidents like this highlight how early misogynistic behaviour can be learned - and tolerated. "You may think this is just a joke, but I hope you consider what those words mean. Would you say that to someone you love?"

The episode has triggered widespread debate online, with many expressing concern over the growing influence of toxic internet culture on young children. While some dismissed the incident as an attempt at humour, a large number of netizens condemned it as a disturbing reflection of normalised disrespect toward women - especially when encouraged by adults.

As conversations around gender sensitivity and media harassment continue to gain ground globally, Mackey's experience underscores the need for stronger awareness and accountability, even in seemingly trivial moments.