Student Dead, Another Injured In 'Accidental' Shooting At Alabama School

The incident took place at Huffman High School in Birmingham, Alabama, between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m., and sparked a brief lockdown at the school, according to police and school officials. Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said the shooting left a 17-year-old girl dead and a 17-year-old boy wounded.
"At this particular time, we're considering it accidental until the investigation takes us elsewhere," the chief said at an evening news conference. He would not say if the suspected shooter was a student, but added: "It's not a situation where someone from the outside came into the school."
Birmingham City Schools issued a brief statement on the incident, saying: "Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School."
"The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting," the statement read.
Huffman High had about 1,400 students in the 2015-2016 school year, according to federal data.
Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring said the school system will add security at all of its schools and send a crisis response team to the high school in response to the shooting.
The shooting came exactly three weeks after police say a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida, killing 17 people in one of the worst school shootings in history.
The Birmingham episode is the first school shooting since that incident, and the third this year that left students dead. An ongoing Washington Post analysis has found that more than 150,000 students attending at least 170 primary or secondary schools have experienced a shooting on campus since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)