Al-Qaeda Chief Al-Zawahiri Killed In Afghanistan By US: Joe Biden

Washington:

President Joe Biden on Monday announced that the United States has killed the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in an airstrike in Kabul.

"Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said in a televised address.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

