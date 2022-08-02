Al-Qaeda Chief Al-Zawahiri Killed In Afghanistan By US: Joe Biden

Biden on Monday announced that the United States has killed the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

President Joe Biden on Monday announced that the United States has killed the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in an airstrike in Kabul.

I'm addressing the nation on a successful counterterrorism operation. https://t.co/SgTVaszA3s — President Biden (@POTUS) August 1, 2022

"Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said in a televised address.

