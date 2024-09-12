Ajit Doval, Reportedly Carrying Ukraine Peace Plan, Meets Vladimir Putin

The two were seen exchanging a handshake in a picture shared on X by the Russian Embassy in India

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has met Russian President Vladimir Putin today on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting. The two were seen exchanging a handshake in a picture shared on X by the Russian Embassy in India.

On September 12, Russia's President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.





NSA Doval's visit to Russia comes over two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ukraine. In his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, PM Modi said both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace in the region.

Sources had said that Mr Doval's visit to Russia would be aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He was carrying PM Modi's peace plan for President Putin, sources said.

In the talks, the Russian leader expressed hopes that PM Modi will travel to Russia's Kazan next month to attend the annual BRICS summit.

Mr Putin also proposed to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on October 22 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit to summarise the outcomes of joint work on the implementation of the agreements reached during his visit to Moscow and to outline prospects for the near future, the Russian Embassy said in a statement released on Telegram.

"We are waiting for our good friend Modi and best regards to him," the Russian media quoted Putin as saying in the meeting.

On Wednesday, Mr Doval had held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in St Petersburg and discussed important issues of "mutual interests". It is understood that PM Modi's talks with the Ukrainian President on August 23 figured in the talks between the two NSAs.