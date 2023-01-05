Airport In US Was Evacuated As Murder Accused Had To Use Toilet

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection with the murder of 4 university students. (AFP Photo)

A man arrested in the United States in connection with the murder of four university students was photographed during a refueling stop at an airport in Illinois. According to TMZ, the entire Willard Airport in Champaign was evacuated as the accused, Bryan Kohberger, had to urinate. The photos of the murder accused appeared on social media that show him, bound in shackles, being led from a private plane to the airport. The plane, meanwhile, was getting refueled, the outlet further said.

The TMZ report said that the photo was captured at around 11am on Wednesday and shows three armed police officers accompanying Kohberger, dressed in a red jumpsuit.

Even airport employees were asked to leave the building during the lockdown, which lasted till Kohberger got back into the private plane. Illinois-based WAND TV said Kohberger was being extradited to Idaho where he is likely go to appear before court this week.

The brutal killings took place in mid-November in the town of Moscow. The four students - identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 by news agency AFP - were likely to have been asleep when they were stabbed multiple times, according to detectives.

Autopsies revealed some of them had defensive wounds, indicating they tried to protect themselves as their killer struck.

Moscow police chief James Fry said after a massive manhunt and thousands of tips, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested.

Mr Fry said Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University, whose campus is a short distance from Moscow. An archive search of the university's website reveals Kohberger to have been a PhD candidate in the department of criminal justice and criminology.