Russia Says Shot Down 4 US-Made Missiles, 1st Such Claim Since Ukraine War

"Four American 'HARM' anti-radar missiles were shot down in the airspace over the Belgorod region," the Russian defence ministry said.

The Belgorod region is frequently hit by Ukrainian strikes ever since war began. (Representational)

Moscow:

Moscow said Monday that its air defence systems had shot down four US-made missiles over a southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, in one of its first such claims in nearly 10 months of fighting. 

"Four American 'HARM' anti-radar missiles were shot down in the airspace over the Belgorod region," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on social media, referring to a region that says it is regularly hit by Ukraine strikes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

