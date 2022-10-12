Air Defence For Ukraine 'Top Priority', Says NATO Chief

The NATO chief's remarks came at the start of a meeting by Ukraine's allies on arms supplies.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Ukraine's western backers were looking to provide Kyiv with more air defences to protect against Russia's "indiscriminate" missile attacks across the country.

"We will address how to ramp up support for Ukraine and the top priority will be more air defence for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at the start of a meeting by Ukraine's allies on arms supplies to Kyiv.

