Aid Workers, Journalists Killed In Israeli Air Strike In Gaza

A devastating incident occurred in northern Gaza, where a team of charity workers from the UK-registered Al Khair Foundation was tragically killed in Israeli strikes. According to the charity, eight workers lost their lives when their vehicles were targeted on Saturday. The victims included volunteers and journalists who were documenting the charity's activities in the area.



The Israeli military claimed that it had targeted "two terrorists" operating a drone that posed a threat to Israeli troops. However, the Al Khair Foundation vehemently rejects this allegation, stating that its team members were not terrorists.

Qasim Rashid Ahmad, founder and chairman of the charity, provided a harrowing account of the incident to the BBC. He explained that the team was in the area to set up tents and document their activities for promotional purposes. Tragically, the two cameramen were struck while returning to their car, and other team members who rushed to the scene were then targeted by an Israeli drone.

Several others were injured in the attack and were rushed to the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. The Hamas-run health ministry confirmed the casualties.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, strongly condemned the incident, stating that Israel had "committed a horrific massacre in the northern Gaza Strip by targeting a group of journalists and humanitarian workers."

The incident has raised concerns about the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which has been in place since January. However, with the peace process at an impasse, fears are growing of a return to fighting.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel responded with a massive military offensive, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 48,300 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

