Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could soon wipe out 50 per cent of entry-level white-collar jobs within the next five years. He added that governments across the world were downplaying the threat when AI's rising use could lead to a significant spike in unemployment numbers

"We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming. I don't think this is on people's radar," Mr Amodei told Axios.

According to the Anthropic boss, unemployment could increase by 10 per cent to 20 per cent over the next five years, with most of the people 'unaware' about what was coming.

"Most of them are unaware that this is about to happen. It sounds crazy, and people just don't believe it," he said.

Mr Amodei said the US government had kept mum on the issue, fearing backlash from workers who would panic or that the country could fall behind in the AI race against China. The 42-year-old CEO added that AI companies and the governments needed to stop "sugarcoating" the risks of mass job elimination in fields such as technology, finance, law, and consulting.

"It's a very strange set of dynamics where we're saying: 'You should be worried about where the technology we're building is going.'"

Anthropic CEO ringing the warning bell comes at a time when the company launched its most powerful AI chatbot, Claude Opus 4, last week. In a safety report, Antrophic said the new tool blackmailed developers when they threatened to shut it down.

In one of the test scenarios, the model was given access to fictional emails revealing that the engineer responsible for pulling the plug and replacing it with another model was having an extramarital affair. Facing an existential crisis, the Opus 4 model blackmailed the engineer by threatening to "reveal the affair if the replacement goes through".

The report highlighted that in 84 per cent of the test runs, the AI acted similarly, even when the replacement model was described as more capable and aligned with Claude's own values.