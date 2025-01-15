Agencies Warn Of Trump's Inauguration Being A Target For Violent Extremists

The upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be a highly secured event, with U.S. national security agencies warning that it could be an attractive target for violent extremists. Despite no specific credible threats, the agencies are taking precautions due to the heightened political environment and potential for violence.

Since the two assassination attempts on Trump, during the 2024 campaign and the recent attacks this year in New Orleans and Las Vegas, officials have been on high alert.

Perpetrators may see the swearing-in as "their last opportunity to influence the election results through violence," as a group of intelligence wrote in a threat assessment, accessed by POLITICO.

The threat assessment, compiled by the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, and other agencies, highlights various nightmare scenarios, including bomb hoaxes, swatting calls, drone flights, and vehicle-ramming attacks. Foreign terrorists, domestic extremists, and lone wolves are considered potential perpetrators. The assessment also notes that Iran has long sought revenge against Trump for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, with 700,000 users on Telegram threatening to assassinate him the day after Election Day.

Law enforcement officials are concerned that protests surrounding the inauguration could turn violent, with some groups having previously arranged protests that ended in arrests. The threat assessment mentions that past protests by some of these individuals have involved traffic blockades, trespassing, property destruction, and resisting arrest.

To address these concerns, a massive security operation is being put in place. Approximately 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel will be on-site to secure the inauguration, 4,000 officers will be reinforced in Washington D.C. from all over the country and nearly 1,000 officers supporting Capitol Police. The Secret Service, FBI, and other agencies are working together to protect the event, with a dedicated planning team from the Capitol Police department focusing on the inauguration since May.

Former counterterrorism official John Cohen notes that the threat environment for this inauguration is even more volatile and dangerous than it was in 2021. He points to the assassination attempts on Trump, recent threats at the Capitol, and broadening social attitudes that violence and destruction are acceptable ways to express political views.

The security measures in place will include physical security barriers, street closures, uniformed law enforcement deployed, undercover assets being deployed, and National Guard members at key places. The inauguration is expected to be a highly secured event, with law enforcement agencies taking all necessary precautions to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

