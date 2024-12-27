After Yoon Suk-Yeol, South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-Soo Impeached

South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo on Friday, finding he "actively participated in the insurrection" after his predecessor declared martial law earlier this month.

"I announce that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment motion has passed. Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach," said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

