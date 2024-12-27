Advertisement

After Yoon Suk-Yeol, South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-Soo Impeached

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-Soo's predecessor Yoon Suk-Yeol was impeached earlier this month.

Han Duck-Soo was impeached over martial law fiasco.
Seoul, South Korea:

South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo on Friday, finding he "actively participated in the insurrection" after his predecessor declared martial law earlier this month.

"I announce that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment motion has passed. Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach," said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

