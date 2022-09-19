After Queen's Death, South Africa Demands Return Of 500 Carat Great Star Diamond

The Great Star is added to the sceptre, which is part of the British crown jewels. (Getty images)

After Queen Elizabeth's death, calls are now being made for the return of several diamonds, which adorn the British crown jewels. South Africa has joined the growing chaos seeking the return of Great Star of Africa, the largest known clear-cut diamond. Also known as Cullinan I, it was cut from the larger gem that was mined in South Africa in 1905, according to a report in CNN. The Great Star was handed over to the British royal family by the colonial rulers of Africa and is currently mounted on a royal scepter belonging to the Queen, the outlet further said.

"The Cullinan Diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect," activist Thanduxolo Sabelo told local media, according to CNN. "The minerals of our country and other countries continue to benefit Britain at the expense of our people."

An online petition has been launched on change.org seeking the return of the diamond and it has been signed by more than 6,000 people.

Vuyolwethu Zungula, a member of the South African Parliament, posted a tweet demanding "reparations for all the harm done by Britain" and "return of all the gold, diamonds stolen by Britain".

ABC News said in a report that the 530.2-carat drop-shaped diamond was added to sceptre with Cross, a sacred object that dates back to the 1600s used during coronation ceremonies.

The diamond is on public display in the Jewel House at the Tower of London, the outlet further said.

The exact monetary value of the diamond is unclear, though its rarity and history makes it worth a fortune.

Many social media users have also launched campaigns demanding the return of several diamonds in the possession of British family to their respective countries.