After Imsha Rehman, Pak Influencer Mathira's Private Videos Leaked Online

A private video of Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira Mohammad was leaked on social media recently, adding to the series of similar controversies involving Pakistan TikTok star Imsha Rehman and Indonesian e-sports star Lydia Onic. Several explicit clips, allegedly showing Mathira in a compromising position, have been doing rounds. However, the videos could not be verified.

The 32-year-old influencer, reacting to this, said that people are misusing her name and photoshoot pictures and creating fake photos.

"People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame ! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense." she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame ! 🙏🏻

Keep me out of this trashy nonsence .. — Mathira (@IamMathira) November 13, 2024

Mathira, apart from a TV host, is also a model, dancer, singer, and actor. She has over two million followers on Instagram and around 59,000 followers on X.

The recent incident has yet again sparked a discussion on deepfake videos and data breaches.

Earlier this week, a private video of Pakistan TikTok star Imsha Rehman went viral, showing her in an intimate position. She faced a lot of backlash from social media users, who accused her of intentionally making the video public to gain attention. Shortly after this, Rehman called the negative comments "overwhelming" and deactivated her social media accounts.

Before this, an alleged intimate video of another Pakistani social media personality Minahil Malik with her boyfriend was circulated online, forcing her as well to deactivate her accounts. She also claimed that the video was "fake" and lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

On November 15, another explicit video purportedly showing Indonesian e-sports star Lydia Onic was leaked online. It is not yet confirmed if it was the content creator in the clip.