After 6 Years In Spain, Couple Says They Would Be "Depressed" To Return To US

After years of dreaming about relocating abroad, a retired American couple made the bold decision to leave the US for the sunny shores of Spain. Gail and Greg Warner's journey from Florida to Valencia – and later Malaga – was influenced not only by a desire for change but also by their love for their dog, Beau.

“You know how everyone does that when they're visiting a place and they go, ‘Oh, I could live here,'” Ms Gail, originally from Chicago, told CNN. “But we were serious.”

Initially hesitant about moving abroad while caring for Beau, who was like their child, the couple realised in 2017 that early retirement and expatriation could coexist with proper planning. “We have no children, so he [Beau] was like our kid,” Ms Gail explained.

After extensive research, they learned it was possible to move with Beau and decided not to wait. “Within about six months of deciding that, we pulled the cord,” said Mr Greg, a former project manager.

The Warners narrowed their options to Singapore and Spain, ultimately selecting Valencia, for its proximity to the US – a critical factor for Beau, who had a heart condition. “It was one thing to get him to Europe. But we didn't want him enduring a 27-hour flight,” Ms Gail explained.

The couple sold most of their belongings, filed for permanent residency, and moved into a two-bedroom apartment in Valencia in mid-2018. “Within two weeks, we had everything we thought we needed,” Mr Greg said.

The Warners quickly adapted to their new home, marvelling at the slower pace and communal culture. “People here enjoy the moment,” Ms Gail noted. “It's not about working harder for a bigger car or house.”

Though some aspects of Spanish life such as late meal times and siesta-induced shop closures required adjustment, the couple found the change refreshing. They were also impressed by Spain's healthcare system. Mr Greg recalled a prescription costing just one euro, a stark contrast to the high costs they faced in the US.

Beau, their loyal companion, played a key role in helping the Warners integrate. “Dogs just open up a whole different world,” said Ms Gail, crediting Beau for fostering many friendships.

Beau died in 2022 but the couple remains grateful for the memories they shared in Spain.

After five years in Valencia, the Warners relocated to Malaga in southern Spain. They now consider Spain home and find it hard to imagine moving back to the US. “You don't realise the hamster wheel you're on until you step off,” said Ms Gail.

Ms Gail advised others considering a similar leap to embrace change. “The people who struggle are those trying to replicate the life they left,” she said. For the couple, their only regret is not making the move sooner. “Spain offers everything we need,” Mr Greg concluded, “and I'd be very depressed if we had to go back.”