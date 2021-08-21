Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Kabul Evacuation Among 'Most Difficult' In History, Says Joe Biden

"Let me be clear: Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," Joe Biden said (File)

US President Joe Biden said Friday he could not guarantee the outcome of emergency evacuations from Kabul, calling it one of the most difficult airlift operations ever, but added he would mobilize "every resource" to repatriate Americans.

"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Biden said in a televised address from the White House, highlighting the dangerous elements of coordinating a mass evacuation while being surrounded by Taliban forces, who took over the Afghan capital on Sunday.

"I cannot promise what the final outcome will be, or... that it will be without risk of loss," he said of the chaotic exit from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war and rebuilding.

"But as commander in chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary" to conduct a thorough evacuation, Biden added.

The president said US forces have airlifted 13,000 people out of Afghanistan since August 14, and 18,000 since July, with thousands more evacuated on private charter flights facilitated by the US government.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis:

Aug 21, 2021 06:13 (IST) World Bank's Kabul-Based Staff Evacuated To Pakistan: Report

The World Bank Group's Kabul-based staff and their immediate families have been safely evacuated to Islamabad, according to an internal staff memo issued on Friday and seen by Reuters.

The World Bank has not commented on the status of its operations and engagement in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of Kabul earlier this week.

A report by Radio Pakistan said that foreigners and Afghans attached to the World Bank and other international organizations were among 350 people to arrive in Islamabad from Kabul aboard a special Pakistan International Airlines flight.

Aug 21, 2021 05:39 (IST) Taliban Websites Disappear From Internet, Reason Unclear: Report

The official websites of the Taliban, who swept to power in Afghanistan on the back of a lightning offensive last week, appeared to have vanished from the internet late on Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether a technical fault or something else was to blame.

The Taliban operate separate websites in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, Urdu and English. All five appeared to be unreachable on Friday.