Afghanistan Recalls Ambassador To Pakistan Following Kidnapping Incident

Afghanistan on Sunday said it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and all senior diplomats over "security threats" after the top envoy's daughter was briefly kidnapped in the Pakistani capital this week.

"Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed," the foreign ministry said, demanding the arrest and prosecution of kidnappers.

