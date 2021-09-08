Afghan Resistance Group Pledges To Declare 'Democratic Structure' Soon

Ever since it returned to power after 20 years, Taliban has been seeking legitimacy from world

The Taliban's interim government in Afghanistan where only hardliners have got key posts in the all-male cabinet has been called "illegal" by the National Resistance Front that vows to continue its fight, three weeks after the fall of Kabul. The hardline group's announcement is "a clear sign of the group's enmity with the Afghan people", the resistance group declared in a statement, calling on the people of the country to join the fight.

Afghanistan will soon get a "legitimate, responsible and democratic political structure after consultations with important political figures and policy experts," the NRF has underlined, stressing that their fight will continue "until the country is freed from the Taliban and their terrorist allies".

The Taliban on Tuesday announced an interim government with Mullah Hassan Akhund, who is on the UN blacklist, as the supreme leader. Siraj Haqqani, also on global terror lists, is the interior minister. Only hardliners have been inducted in the 33-member cabinet.

"Their illegitimate regime in Kabul is a threat to stability and security of Afghanistan, the region and the world. (The) NRF believes that the establishment of a democratic, legal and legitimate government can only be achieved through the will and vote of people in a general election that is also acceptable to the international community," the resistance group further said.

"Imposing an occupier's regime on the people of Afghanistan is against our human dignity and international law," it underlined.

Ever since it returned to power after 20 years, the Taliban has been seeking legitimacy from world leaders, promising to build an inclusive government.

But the government is "anything but inclusive," Afghanistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Tuesday, "The people of Afghanistan, especially our youth who have only known a free and democratic Afghanistan, will not accept a governing structure that excludes women and minorities, eliminate constitutional rights for all and does not protect the gains of the past," he said.

In an appeal to the the United Nations, The European Union, Shanghai Regional Cooperation Organization, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation among other international bodies, the resistance front has urged "the world to hold off recognition of and refrain from diplomatic ties with the Taliban's regime".

"We ask the international community to declare its support for the people of Afghanistan in their struggle to rid our country of occupation and terrorism," it said.