Afghanistan Crisis Updates: Taliban Set To Unveil Government In Afghanistan, Report Says

The Taliban and other Afghan leaders have reached a "consensus" on the formation of a new government and cabinet under the leadership of the group's top spiritual leader, an official said, reported Bloomberg.

The Taliban had been waiting for the full withdrawal of US troops before making any announcements about their government, said a senior official who asked not to be identified because of the private nature of the talks.

The US officially ended its longest war around midnight Monday Afghan time, a mission that began soon after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

