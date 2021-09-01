Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: India Announces First Formal Meet With Taliban, Biden Defends US Exit

US exit from Afghanistan was the "best decision for America", Joe Biden said

India on Tuesday, for the first time, admitted to having held diplomatic talks with the Taliban which has taken control of Afghanistan in the past few days following the withdrawal of US forces from there. An Indian envoy met a leader of the terrorist group in Doha, Qatar's capital. The meeting took place following a request by the new rulers of the strife-hit country.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, saying it was in the US national interest, reported news agency AFP.

"We no longer had a clear purpose in an open-ended mission in Afghanistan," he said a day after the final withdrawal.

"This is the right decision. A wise decision. And the best decision for America," he said.

