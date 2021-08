Violence surged in Afghanistan since early May, when US-led foreign forces began withdrawal. (File)

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the country's deteriorating security Monday on Washington deciding "abruptly" to withdraw its troops.

"The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly," he told parliament, adding he had warned Washington the withdrawal would have "consequences".

