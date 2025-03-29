Afghan Pilots Who Fought Taliban Stranded In Pak After US Resettlement Block

They fought alongside US forces against the Taliban and hoped for a better, safe and secure future. But now with the Taliban back in power in Afghanistan and US resettlement plans stalled, these Afghan Air Force pilots now not only find themselves stranded in Pakistan but also live in constant fear.

As Islamabad tightens its stance on Afghan refugees, many pilots fear deportation or even worse, considering the Taliban continues to target former military personnel.

Tauheed Khan, one such pilot, remembers the moment he first took his cargo plane over Kabul. Looking down at his childhood home filled him with pride. But today, that pride has been replaced by fear and uncertainty.

The Afghan Air Force carried out high-risk missions, including airstrikes that inflicted heavy losses on the insurgents. But when the US withdrew in August 2021 and the Afghan government collapsed, these pilots found themselves among the most vulnerable under Taliban rule.

Now living in exile, they fear retaliation if they return to Afghanistan. Mr Khan, who fled to Pakistan in 2022, described to CNN the dangers pilots faced even before the fall of Kabul. When he was in the Air Force, “eight to 10” of his colleagues were killed in “targeted explosions and shootings” by the Taliban, he recalled.

Human Rights Watch has documented multiple instances of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of those affiliated with the former Afghan security forces.

For pilots like Mr Khan, fleeing Afghanistan was only the beginning of their ordeal. Many placed their hopes on the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), expecting resettlement in recognition of their service alongside American forces. But after years of waiting, their prospects remain bleak.

Mr Khan, who had an interview at the US embassy in April 2024, has since heard nothing. His friend, aviation engineer Khapalwaka, is also stuck. Forced to relocate every few months for his safety even before Kabul fell, he now struggles to survive by selling wood on the roadside. “I just want to get out of here so my daughters have a chance to be educated,” Khapalwaka told CNN.

The shifting US immigration policies under President Donald Trump have further complicated matters. Tens of thousands of Afghans approved for resettlement now face uncertainty due to suspensions on refugee admissions and funding for relocation flights. According to #AfghanEvac, a US coalition of resettlement and veterans' groups, around 2,000 Afghans currently find themselves in similar situations.

Even in Pakistan, where many Afghans sought refuge, safety is no longer guaranteed. Islamabad, once lenient towards refugees, announced that all Afghan nationals awaiting relocation must leave by March 31.

Jawad Ahmed, a former Black Hawk helicopter pilot, is also losing hope. Having lived in Pakistan for two years, he has had interviews with the US immigration authorities but has received no updates. His family back in Afghanistan has changed their names and identities to avoid Taliban persecution.

With the deadline looming, anxiety is mounting among Afghan pilots still in Pakistan. “We are scared we will be dragged out,” Mr Khan said.

Shawn Vandiver, the founder of #AfghanEvac, said the US failure to protect its former allies would have long-term consequences. “These pilots risked everything for America. Their lives are now on the line because of our failure to follow through on our promises,” Vandiver said.

Mr Vandiver added that abandoning former partners sends a “Chilling message to future US allies…that partnering with the US is a death sentence once the war ends.”

Despite these risks, the Taliban insists they will treat pilots with dignity if they return.

“We don't have any problem with them,” CNN quoted Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid as saying. Mujahid added, “The pilots who want to return to Afghanistan are needed because they are an asset to the country and important military personnel. Some of their colleagues are already at work, serving the nation, and they will also be treated with dignity.”