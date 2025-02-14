Afghan National Confesses To Car Ramming, Munich Prosecutor Says

An Afghan national has admitted to purposefully driving into a crowd of demonstrators in Munich, and authorities have determined an Islamist motive for the crime, a prosecutor said at a news conference on Friday.

"He has admitted that he deliberately drove into the participants of the demonstration," prosecutor Gabriele Tilmann said.

"I'm very cautious about making hasty judgements, but based on everything we know at the moment, I would venture to speak of an Islamist motivation for the crime," she added.

