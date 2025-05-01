Porn Star Killed UK Couple, Dumped Their Body Parts In Suitcases

A porn star allegedly decapitated and dismembered a couple, stored their severed heads in a freezer before dumping their remains in suitcases at an England bridge.

Porn actor Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, is currently on trial for the murders of Paul Longworth, 71, and Albert Alfonso, 62, at their Shepherd's Bush apartment in West London on July 8, 2024, The Guardian reported.

The prosecutor claimed that Mosquera, a Colombian national, was spotted on the night of July 10 in Bristol, 100 miles to the west, with a large red suitcase on the city's well-known Clifton Suspension Bridge.

According to prosecutor Deanna Heer KC, Mosquera claimed he was engaged in having "extreme sex" with Alfonso at the time of the alleged attack, which was recorded on camera.

Prosecutors claimed in the Old Bailey court in London on Wednesday that Longworth was initially struck in the back of the head with a hammer, breaking his skull in the process.

Alfonso died from multiple stab wounds to his face and body, The Guardian reported. Prosecutors claimed that Mosquera made a video of himself singing and dancing following the killings.

He was approached by a cyclist on July 10 night who thought he might be a lost traveller. He informed the rider that the luggage contained auto parts, but the prosecutor claimed that it contained Longworth and Alfonso's severed and mutilated body parts.

Additional body parts were discovered in an enormous silver trunk Mosquera was carrying, and the heads of the couple were discovered in a chest freezer at their West London flat, The New York Post reported.

Prosecutors claimed that Mosquera attempted to steal money from the couple after the murders by transferring over $5,000 to his own online account.

He is also charged with creating a PowerPoint document containing the couple's financial details and taking over $1,000 in cash from ATMs before the transactions got rejected.

Mosquera often visited the British couple, where he was compensated for performing sexual activities with Alfonso. The UK couple also visited Mosquera in his South American home country.

The prosecution referred to Mosquera as a "pornographic performer" as these demeaning acts were frequently recorded on camera and shared online.

He entered a plea of guilty to Alfonso's manslaughter at a hearing on Tuesday, but the prosecution turned it down. The trial is still going on.