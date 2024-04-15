Adult Film Star Emily Willis Awake From 2-Month Coma, But In A ''Vegetative State''

On Instagram, she has over 2 million followers.

Adult film star Emily Willis who has been in a ''vegetative coma'' for the last two months is now awake, her family members revealed. According to News.com.au, Emily's stepfather recently revealed that the 25-year-old can ''track things with her eyes, smile, and even become emotional during conversations''. However, she remains in a ''vegetative state'', and is unable to move.

While the significant improvement to her overall health has lifted hopes, her brother told TMZ that ''doctors aren't anticipating further improvement.''

Notably, the former porn star suffered a heart attack while she was in rehabilitation. It was initially believed that an apparent overdose caused Ms Willis' cardiac arrest, but her father subsequently revealed that her toxicology testing was negative. Medical experts haven't been able to identify what caused the young woman to go into cardiac arrest.

According to the New York Post, her family is now planning to move MS Willis from the California hospital to one in St. George, Utah, where she would be closer to loved ones and receive care that isn't as expensive.

Her brother Michael also started a GoFundMe campaign, to help with her medical expenses. The campaign has raised more than $70,000 so far.

''Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know. Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles.

She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams,'' the GoFundMe post read.

Ms Willis began working in the adult film industry 2017 and is one of the world's most popular actresses, working mostly with brands like Reality Kings and Evil Angel. According to the New York Post, she won the title of female performer at the Adult Video News Awards in 2011, considered the ''Oscars of porn''. She also appeared in the sci-fi film Divinity last year.

On Instagram, she has over 2 million followers.