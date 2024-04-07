'1923' Actor Cole Brings Plenty, Missing For 4 Days, Found Dead In Forest

The actor's uncle had previously shared a missing poster for him on Instagram.

US actor Cole Brings Plenty, star of Yellowstone spinoff series 1923, was found dead on Saturday under mysterious circumstances, days after his family reported he was missing.

The body of the 27-year-old, who was a suspect in a domestic violence case, was found in Kansas by policemen after an unoccupied car was reported in the area. Plenty's body was found near the car in a wooded area, police said.

According to Kansas police, the actor was wanted for arrest after they received reports of a woman screaming for help at an apartment in the state's Lawrence area last week. Before a police team could reach the spot, the suspect had fled the scene, they added

"Lawrence Police have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. We've identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies," Lawrence Kansas Police Department said, adding that Plenty was caught on traffic cameras leaving the city immediately after the incident.

"This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided," it said.

Plenty's uncle, Yellowstone actor Moses Brings Plenty, confirmed the news of his death on Instagram and shared a statement by the young actor's father.

"I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us," the statement reads. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward," he wrote.

Plenty's uncle had previously shared several missing posters for him on Instagram after his family reported him as missing when he switched off his mobile phone and "missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him".