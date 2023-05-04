'Active Shooter' Situation In Atlanta Building, 1 Dead, 3 Injured

The shooting took place inside a facility of the Northside Hospital.

A gunman opened fire inside a medical building in the US city of Atlanta leaving one dead and three injured, the Atlanta Police Department said in a series of tweets. The suspect, who was seen with a gun in his hand in CCTV footage, has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson by the police.

Warning residents about an active shooter situation inside a building, the Atlanta Police Department said, "APD is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area ... the suspect is still at large."

Suspect Name - DEION PATTERSON

DOB: 10/98



Call 911 --DO NOT approach him

He is considered Armed and Dangerous https://t.co/9ZonHDFPva — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

BOLO - Deion Patterson - As of 2:46pm still at large. pic.twitter.com/NAnOr6t0Gu — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Police posted four photographs of the suspect on Twitter. The man is seen walking into an office doorway and raising his arm to point what appeared to be a handgun. The image does not show what he might have been targeting.

Police have said that no additional shots have been fired since the initial incident unfolded inside the medical building. "We are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation." Three people have been hospitalised, while a fourth has been declared dead as police actively search for the gunman and any other victims.

Northside Hospital said in a tweet that they are cooperating with the authorities.

"Northside Hospital is cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown #Atlanta location earlier this afternoon. We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene. This tragedy is affecting all of us, and we ask for patience and prayers at this time," the hospital said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a tweet that he was in contact with police and advised people to in the area to shelter in place. "I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree. Those in the area should shelter in place," he said.

I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree. Those in the area should shelter in place. Follow @Atlanta_Police for updates. Stay tuned. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) May 3, 2023

The police have asked people with any information to approach them. In the photographs, the suspect appears to be a well-built man wearing dark pants, a hood over his head and a white surgical mask, wielding a handgun.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached," Atlanta Police said.

About an hour after the gunfire, a SWAT team gathered near the High Art Museum, about 3/4 of a mile (1.21 km) from the shooting scene, according to a video posted on Twitter by a local CBS affiliate.

Atlanta Public Schools said several schools in the area would operate on external lockdown for the rest of the day "out of an abundance of caution", Reuters reported.

There have been more than 180 mass shootings -- defined as four or more people wounded or killed -- so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun-related deaths of any developed country: 49,000 in 2021, up from 45,000 the year before.