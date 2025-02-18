Advertisement

"About Ukraine, Without Ukraine": Zelensky Slams US-Russia Talks

Talks "are taking place between representatives of Russia and representatives of the United States of America. About Ukraine -- about Ukraine again -- and without Ukraine," Zelensky said during an official visit to Turkey.

Read Time: 1 min
"About Ukraine, Without Ukraine": Zelensky Slams US-Russia Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday criticised talks between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia as talks about the war in Ukraine without Ukrainian participation.

Russia Ukraine War, US Russia Ukraine Meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky
