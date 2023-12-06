Abercrombie Sued By Ex-CEO Who Is Facing Sex Abuse And Trafficking Case

Jeffries initially requested the company to cover his legal fees, but the appeal was declined

The former head of Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the apparel brand for refusing to cover his legal fees after he was accused of running sex trafficking operations for two decades, BBC reported.

Mike Jeffries, the former CEO who resigned in 2014, has initiated legal action in Delaware, claiming that the company is disregarding his entitlement to have his legal expenses covered in defence against a class-action lawsuit filed in October.

David Bradberry, a former Abercrombie & Fitch model, filed a lawsuit against the fashion retailer, asserting that it allowed Jeffries to operate a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year leadership.

This legal action was filed following a BBC investigation that alleged Jeffries and his British partner, Matthew Smith, exploited young adult men for sex at events they hosted in London, New York, and Marrakesh.

The lawsuit lists Abercrombie, Jeffries, Mr Smith, and Jeffries's Ohio-based company, Jeffries Family Office, as defendants.

The Delaware complaint alleges that Jeffries exploited his position to lure over 100 male victims with complimentary clothing, gift cards, and false assurances of modelling opportunities.

According to court filings, Jeffries initially requested the company to cover his legal fees, but the appeal was declined, and a subsequent plea went unanswered.

The complaint asserts that, as per the contract, the company is obligated to cover any claims against Jeffries related to his role as an officer. This encompasses any actual, pending, or completed claims, be they civil, criminal, administrative, or otherwise.

According to the filings, the contract stated that the brand should either reimburse or provide advance payment to Mr Jeffries at his request.

Abercrombie & Fitch in a statement in October said, "For close to a decade, a new executive leadership team and refreshed board of directors have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organization we are today."

"We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind." The company said it did not comment on pending litigations.