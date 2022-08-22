Video Shows Cops Beating Man Outside US Store, Probe Ordered

The state police have launched a probe into the incident.

A video of three police officials beating a man has surfaced on social media from the United States. The incident took place outside a convenience store in Crawford County of Arkansas state. The state police have launched a probe into the incident.

In the clip, the three officials, two County deputies and one Mulberry police officer, are seen beating and manhandling the person lying on the ground.

#BREAKING: Arkansas State Police launch investigation into this incident, captured on camera, outside a convenience store in Crawford County. ASP says two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were involved. #ARNews



**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / No audio** pic.twitter.com/dYE0htfAsf — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 21, 2022

According to CBSNews, the person, who was beaten up by the officers, has been identified as Randal Worcester.

The incident took place on Sunday morning. Police got a call from a Mulberry convenience store regarding a man being a threat to one of the employees. Later, when the officials confronted Mr Worcester, he didn't corporate with them and pushed one of the officers, state police said.

The department added that Mr Worcester was taken to a hospital for treatment and then they moved him to jail.

The 27-year-old has been charged with resisting arrest, refusal to submit, criminal mischief and second-degree assault, the report added.

Meanwhile, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, in a statement, mentioned that the two county deputies have been suspended until the investigation is over, stated NBC News.

The Mulberry Police department has also suspended the officer involved in the incident, the report added.

In an official statement, the department said, "The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department take these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions."

So far, the identities of the officers have not been disclosed by the respective departments.