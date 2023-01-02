A Time-Lapse Of Post-New Year's Eve Cleanup At Times Square

Confetti flies around the countdown clock during New Year's event at Times Square.

From glitzy fireworks to amazing parties, world welcomed New Year in style. While some danced the night out, there were few who preferred to keep it cozy at home. In the middle of this, a time-lapse of the post-New Year's clean-up celebration has cropped up on the Internet. Location: one of the most happening places on the planet - New York City's Times Square.

The clip opens with the entire area all set for the most amazing night of the year. We can also see the banner “New Year's Eve Times Square 2023”. Moments later, we see a sea of people surrounding the stage as the lights set the mood right. And, then begins the clean-up work - dismantling of stages.

The video, shot on an EarthCam webcam, was shared on Twitter. The text attached to it read, “Watch this time-lapse video of the post-NYE 2022 clean-up as workers disassemble the stage and start on the ultimate confetti cleanup in New York City's Times Square.”

Watch this time-lapse video of the post-NYE 2022 clean-up as workers disassemble the stage and start on the ultimate confetti cleanup in New York City's Times Square. pic.twitter.com/q4gYfAUZF7 — EarthCam (@EarthCam) January 1, 2023

People saluted the efforts of the people at work. A user said, “Have been watching from Sydney. Great cleaning up job they've done. Just over a day. I remember it took them about 4 days last year.”

Have been watching from Sydney. Great cleaning up job theyve done.Just over a day.???? I remember it took them about 4 days last year. — Ferdy (@freedy50) January 2, 2023

A behind-the-scenes time-lapse of the construction of stages and platforms for the NYE's celebration at Times Square also made its way to social media.

#TimesSquare is getting ready for #NYE! Check out this exclusive behind-the-scenes time-lapse of the stage being constructed in the “crossroads of the world” to ring in the New Year! Watch all of #EarthCam's New Year's Eve coverage #LIVE at https://t.co/ZEiASWH832pic.twitter.com/SpIBTcrD1k — EarthCam (@EarthCam) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Earth Cam, which as per its bio connects people through innovative live camera technology, shared another clip of the fireworks that took place across the globe.