A Pokemon-Themed Amusement Park Is Being Set Up In This Country

The Pokemon Company recently announced that it is setting up PokePark Kanto, a Pokemon Theme Park in Japan's Yomiuri. As per the company, the attraction will allow people from all over the world to come and to experience Pokemon in real life

The company said in a release, "Yomiuri Land is located in the Tama Hills of the Kanto region, where rich nature remains. The first Pokemon video games, Pokemon Red and Green, released in 1996, are set in the Kanto region. Poke Park Kan Tho, where this project began, was named after the first local name, Kan Tho, and its location."

They added, "We will create a space where Pokemon fans from all over the world can gather in this area rich in nature, experience Pokemon, and have fun together, transcending national, regional, and language barriers." However, it is to be noted that there is no proper timeline announced for the adventure park.

Meanwhile, the Yomiuri group companies and the Pokemon Company have collaborated in various fields in the past. The Yomiuri Shimbun started an educational column for children titled "Pokemon to Issho ni Oboeyo! Kotowaza Daihyakka" (Let's memorize a proverb encyclopedia with Pokemon!) in its morning edition in 2009. Further, in 2014, a Pokemon gaming event "The Pokemon Ryuosen",named after the Ryuo, was seen as the most "prestigious championship in shogi" was organised for the first time, as per a report in the Japan News.

Last year, the producers of Pokemon announced that the popular anime series will continue without its main man Ash Ketchum and his loyal electric mouse Pikachu. The characters have been a part of the shows since its debut 25 years ago. The new series will highlight popular Pokemon like first partners Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet video games, as per the company's website.

