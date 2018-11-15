A Giant Spider And Minotaur: Fantastic Beasts On The Streets Of France

Minotaur is a mythical monster from Greek mythology that is half bull and half man.

A 43-foot gigantic spider visited a city in France recently, along with a 46-foot-tall creature with the head of a bull and the body of a man.

The scene might seem straight out of a movie, but this was real life for the residents of Toulouse in France earlier this month.

According to media reports, Toulouse witnessed an immersive form of street theater, bringing to life creatures like the giant spider and the Minotaur, the mythical monster from Greek mythology that is half bull and half man and said to have lived in the center of a maze on the island of Crete.

According to Toulouse's tourist office website, a show called "The Guardian of the Temple" ran for four days starting November 1 as an introduction to the installation of the cultural and touristic equipment of La Machine. La Machine is a theater company that works with technicians and designers to fabricate mechanical creatures on a vast scale and creates public spectacles around them.

Both the robotic creatures showcased were the conception of Francois Delaroziere, the artistic director and leading creative force behind La Machine, reported New York Times.

According to another report, the performance aimed to unite the town in an immersive experience and marked the opening of a new exposition centre "Halle de la Machine" which will house the minotaur, the spider and other robot-like creations.

Astérion apprivoise le public de @Toulouse qui semble conquit#gardiendutemplepic.twitter.com/rE7OFtCO5G — Compagnie La Machine (@lamachinefr) November 4, 2018

The show's website says it aimed to reinterpret the myths of Ariane and the Minotaur. Ariane, in Greek mythology, was a Cretan princess. She is mostly associated with mazes and labyrinths because of her involvement in the myths of the Minotaur and Theseus.

The New York Times said the Minotaur was made of unpainted lime tree wood and metal. It was constructed to seem as real as possible and even made the sound of breathing as it moved. Apparently "asleep," he was pulled alon