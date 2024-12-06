After Attacks On Hindus, Bangladesh's Minority Rights Group Says This

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the largest minority advocacy group in the country, has condemned the recent attacks on Hindus in the eastern Sunamganj district. In a statement released on Thursday, the council recounted instances of violence and called for swift government action to hold the perpetrators accountable.

According to a press release from the group, violence erupted on the night of December 3. More than 100 houses and businesses belonging to the Hindu community in Manglargaon and Monigaon East Gunigram were allegedly attacked, looted, and vandalised.

The statement added that a temple was damaged. The council estimated the damages to exceed 1.5 million Bangladeshi taka (over Rs 10 lakh), noting that many minority villagers fled their homes out of fear.

The attacks reportedly stemmed from allegations against Akash Das, a 20-year-old Hindu villager accused of blasphemy for a Facebook post. Mr Das had already been arrested before the attacks unfolded.

"Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad strongly condemns and protests such communal attacks and immediately arrests the attackers, compensates and rehabilitates the victims and the attackers", the press statement said.

It further demanded the government ensure "exemplary punishment" for those responsible to deter future incidents.

Heightened Tensions

These events come amid rising tensions over the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh. The arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges has amplified concerns. Mr Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, remains in custody despite calls from India for his release.

Protests have erupted outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and other Indian cities, with political and religious groups voicing outrage.

In response, Bangladesh summoned Shikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, its Acting Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, for consultations. Mr Rahman also joined the Bangladesh delegation for upcoming foreign secretary-level talks with India. The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura, has suspended visa and consular services citing "security reasons" after protesters breached the mission's premises recently.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry, in turn, summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka to protest the vandalism at its Agartala mission.

Yunus Government's Position

Amid escalating criticism, Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, has sought to address the concerns of minority communities. At a meeting with religious leaders from various faiths, Yunus urged the need for accurate reporting and urged collaboration to bridge gaps between reality and media narratives.

"We want to establish a process for obtaining accurate information and holding perpetrators accountable," Mr Yunus said.

Yunus reiterated that all citizens of Bangladesh, regardless of faith, are entitled to equal rights.

The Hindu community in Muslim-majority Bangladesh has reportedly faced over 200 attacks across 50 districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.