89-Year-Old Gunman On The Run After Mass Shooting In Athens

An 89-year-old man opened fire at a social security office and courthouse in central Athens, Greece, wounding several people on Tuesday. Although the shotgun has been found, an operation to locate him is still underway.

The suspect who was armed with a shotgun wounded an employee at the social security office. By the time police officers arrived at the scene, the gunman was gone.

The same gunman later opened fire again on the ground floor of a court building in another part of the city and wounded several people there, the police said.

The motive for the attack is still unclear at the moment. However, state broadcaster ERT reported that the gunman had thrown envelopes with documents on the floor of the courthouse before shooting, saying that those were the reasons for his actions.