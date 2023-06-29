86-Year-Old Woman Put Into Chokehold In US As Burglary Suspect Pulls Her Into Home

Police said the woman was hospitalised for her injuries.

A man in Houston, Texas, was captured on doorbell camera putting an elderly woman into a chokehold during a robbery. The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Melvin Walker by Houston Police, approached the 86-year-old woman at around 9am on Monday while she was watering the plants. The police posted the footage showing the front door area of a home in the 4800 block of Robertson Street on its Twitter handle. It later posted an update saying the suspect is in custody and will be charged in connection with the assault.

Walker looks toward the street before quickly closing in on the woman and wrapping his arms around her neck.

WANTED: Do you recognize this male suspect? He's accused of assaulting an 86-year-old female and burglarizing her home in the 4800 block of Robertson Street today (June 26).



Tips about his identity: Call @hpdrobbery at 713-308-0700 or @CrimeStopHOU at 13-222-TIPS.#HouNewspic.twitter.com/QIabMWTTJE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 26, 2023

She tried to free herself from the chokehold but Walker takes her inside the house forcibly. Police said the woman was hospitalised for her injuries.

"The suspect is in custody and will be charged in yesterday's assault. We thank the community for helping us ID him," the Houston Police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

New York Post said it is not clear what Walker stole from the woman's house. He was spotted escaping towards the street with a blue towel over his head.

The outlet also cited Harrison County Sheriff's Office to say that the suspect was arrested the same day and charged with evading arrest, unauthorised use of motor vehicle and possession of a weapon.

Later, charges of burglary and aggravated robbery were also added.

ABC News said Walker was inside the home till 11.45am.

The police also said that he was involved in multiple crimes across two days, but did not release the details of his other acts.