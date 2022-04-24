80 Killed In Nigerian Oil Blast: Emergency Services

We recovered at least 80 badly burnt bodies at the scene, said emergency agency

An explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southern Nigeria has killed at least 80 people, the emergency services said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal site between southern oil states of Rivers and Imo, police said.

"We recovered at least 80 badly burnt bodies at the scene," Ifeanyi Nnaji of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the area, told AFP, adding that the toll could rise further.

