8 Civilians Among 11 Dead In Turkey's Military Operation In Syria: Report

Turkish bombardment on Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria killed at least 11 people on Wednesday, eight of them civilians, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least two of the civilian victims were killed in artillery strikes on the city of Qamishli.

