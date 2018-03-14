7 Killed, Several Injured In Lahore Blast; Police Suspected To Be Target The nature of the blast was not immediately clear. Police say they were investigating. However, rescuers say it was a cylinder blast.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Lahore Blast: It is being suspected that the attack was targeted towards the police. (Representational) Lahore: At least seven people were killed and over a dozen others injured in a blast on the outskirts of Lahore in Pakistan on Wednesday. It is being suspected that the attack was targeted towards the police.



According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Haider Ashraf, the explosion occurred near a police camp in Raiwind. "The police appear to be the target," he said, reports Express News. The casualties include policemen.



The nature of the blast was not immediately clear. Police say they were investigating. However, rescuers say it was a cylinder blast.



The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Raiwind, where some of them were listed in a critical condition, triggering fears that the death toll might go up.





At least seven people were killed and over a dozen others injured in a blast on the outskirts of Lahore in Pakistan on Wednesday. It is being suspected that the attack was targeted towards the police.According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Haider Ashraf, the explosion occurred near a police camp in Raiwind. "The police appear to be the target," he said, reports Express News. The casualties include policemen. The nature of the blast was not immediately clear. Police say they were investigating. However, rescuers say it was a cylinder blast.The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Raiwind, where some of them were listed in a critical condition, triggering fears that the death toll might go up.