7-Eleven Employee Dies After Manager 'Pins Her Down, Sits On Her'

A 7-Eleven employee died, roughly a week after she was allegedly attacked by her manager. Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a complaint about a felony battery at the 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles on June 24 at around 2:15 pm.

The suspect and the victim reportedly got into a brawl after what started as an argument. Officers discovered Jessica McLaughlin, in her 20s, critically injured and unresponsive on the ground, as per The LA Times.

She died at a hospital on Wednesday, eight days after the assault at the Los Angeles convenience store, according to her family.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking into the death as a homicide.

Sean McLaughlin claimed his sister was ending her shift on June 24 when the assistant manager became agitated and hurled a bottle at her, which led to the altercation.

Other staff members informed the victim's relatives that she lost oxygen and became unconscious when the manager straddled her and pinned her to the ground. Sean claimed the suspect tried to erase CCTV footage before escaping on a bicycle, per Downtown LA Law Group.

"She held her down, sat on top of her, and didn't let her breathe," Sean told KTLA about the unidentified manager.

According to reports, coworkers tried CPR, but it was too late.

Medical experts said Jessica was considered "clinically dead" due to irreversible brain damage brought on by the oxygen deficit.

Her family decided to remove her from life support and make funeral preparations. Her loved ones claimed she was bullied at work.

According to a 7-Eleven representative, the suspect has been fired, and the company is working with law enforcement to get her arrested.

Sean McLaughlin has created a GoFundMe page to assist in covering his sister's burial costs.