7,000 And Counting: A Look At Sultan Of Brunei's $5 Billion Car Collection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a diplomatic visit to Brunei and Singapore, aiming to strengthen India's relationships with the Southeast Asian countries. His first stop was Brunei, where he held a meeting with the country's monarch, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, at his lavish palace.

The Sultan of Brunei, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, is known for his extravagant lifestyle. One of his most notable possessions is the world's largest private car collection. Valued at $5 billion, his collection features over 7,000 luxury cars, reported Fox News.

The collection was put together with the help of Hassanal's brother, Jefri Bolkiah (also known as Prince Jefri), and other members of the royal family. Since it's impossible to talk about every car he owns, we'll focus on a select few luxury vehicles.

The Bentleys

Sultan's car collection includes approximately $80 million worth of classic Bentleys from the 1980s and 1990s, mostly Azure and Continental models. The Bentley Dominator SUV is among the most unique among the selection. Other Bentley cars in the collection include the Continental R Superfast, the Buccaneer GT coupe, and the Java, which has a twin-turbo V8 engine.

The Ferraris

There's no shortage of Italian exotica in the largest vehicle collection in the world. He owns a rare Ferrari F50, two 250 GTOs, an F40, several Ferrari 456s, a Ferrari FX and a Testarossa F90 Speciale.

The Porsches

The Sultan's collection also includes 55 Porsche 928s, 32 of which are S4 variants. This demonstrates how Porsche has successfully branched out from its classic 911 model. The monarch also got a Porsche 959s, a Daur 962 Le Mans and a Carrera GT as well.

The Rolls-Royces

In 2011, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah broke the record for having the world's largest private Rolls-Royce collection. Though the precise number is unknown, estimations indicate that there are more than 600 distinct models.

The Aston Martins

The Sultan is no stranger to ordering custom Aston Martin vehicles. The unique AM3, a one-of-a-kind grand tourer inspired by the Vantage and created in association with Pininfarina, is one noteworthy example.

Additionally, the Sultan's opulent collection features several McLaren, Bugatti, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Brabus, Jaguar and a Koenigsegg CCXR.