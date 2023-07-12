6-Year-Old US Girl Escapes Alleged Abductors By Biting His Arm

Leonardo Venegas, 32, of Miami, was arrested on charges of kidnapping

A 6-year-old girl from Florida was abducted and was held captive briefly last week at a Miami apartment complex. However, the girl managed to escape by biting her attacker's arm.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC News, the girl was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday. A white SUV was parked near the apartment. The affidavit said that the 6-year-old stayed outside while her siblings went inside, and that's when she was grabbed by the suspect.

"She stated that the arm suddenly grabbed her... and pulled her toward the rear of the stairs. The victim began to fight back and pulled away from the defendant. The defendant then picked up the victim and began to carry her away," according to the affidavit. The police identified the suspect as Leonardo Venegas.

"The victim bit the defendant on the arm causing him to drop her. The defendant slapped the victim and ran away towards the front of the apartment complex," the affidavit said. "The victim ran around the building towards the front to tell her aunt what had just occurred."

"I bit him," the 6-year-old told ABC News Miami affiliate WPLG.

"He picked me up and then slapped me," she told the station. "Then he threw me on the floor and started running."

After the incident, the 6-year-old ran to the front of the building and told her aunt what happened.

Leonardo Venegas, 32, of Miami, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and child abuse causing no great bodily harm. According to Miami-Dade jail records, he was arrested on Saturday.

The CCTV footage showed a white Range Rover parked near the apartment complex and the suspect is seen on camera walking towards the rear of the complex. Shortly afterwards, he is seen running toward the parking lot.